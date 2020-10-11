Coronavirus: Corona virus continues to wreak havoc worldwide and is rapidly infecting people. More than three and a half million infection cases are coming out from two days. In the last 24 hours, 3.55 lakh corona cases have been reported, a record 3.58 lakh cases were registered earlier. In the last 24 hours 5,075 corona infected have also died. The highest death due to corona in the world is happening every day in India. After India, there are deaths in America, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Russia, Iran.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-seven million people have been infected corona worldwide so far. Out of this, 10 lakh 77 thousand (2.88%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 79 lakh (75%) patients have been cured. There are more than 82 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, 79 lakh people have fallen prey to infection here. In the last 24 hours, more than 50 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, more than 34 thousand cases have been reported in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,945,505, Death- 219,282

More than 5 lakh corona cases in 12 countries

In 12 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 5 lakhs. These include France and the UK. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy. More than 80 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). More than 5.50 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 50 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

