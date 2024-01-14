You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The event happened in the city of Pistoia.
It is reported that five attendees are seriously hospitalized.
More than thirty people were injured, five in serious condition, during a wedding near the city Italian from Pistoia (north)when the pavement of a old convent where the party took place.
The incident occurred last night when a part of the floor of the former Giaccharino convent, long used for celebrations and banquets, collapsed while guests wereAt a wedding they danced in one of their rooms on the first floor.
At that time in the room there were at least sixty people and some ended up falling through the hole.
The balance is thirty injured, among them the bride and groom, all of them lightly, while others five are hospitalized in serious condition, in code red, as reported on his social networks by the governor of the Tuscany region, Eugenio Giani.
The people were immediately treated by Civil Protection, transferring them to hospitals in various cities such as Pistoia, Prato, Lucca or Cisanello.
Meanwhile, firefighters responded to the scene to help secure it and clarify the causes of the collapse.
EFE
E F
