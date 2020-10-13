Three candidates are fighting over the party chairmanship. But for some in the Union, Jens Spahn is the real hope – but the minister does not want to really get started yet.

The new CDU chief is to be elected in December.

Jens Spahn actually no longer belongs to the group of candidates.

Nevertheless, the health minister could finally get the job – thanks to a clever tactic.

Berlin – Jens Spahn turned 40 in mid-May. Because of Corona* The Minister of Health couldn’t celebrate properly either, he wants to do that next year. Some think that at 40 Spahn still has a lot of time to spend on the political career ladder to climb further up. Others refer to Sebastian Kurz. He is only 34 and already Federal Chancellor. Many are currently entwined with Spahn Speculation in Berlin.

The new CDU leader is to be elected in Stuttgart on December 4th. Spahn is not yet available for this office. Although he occurs in a duo NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet * versus Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen * on, but only wants to be Laschet’s runner-up. Whether the party conference can even take place in Stuttgart, when the state capital of Baden-Württemberg is now Corona hotspot remains unclear.

Election of the CDU chairman: will the convention take place in East Germany?

in the Konrad Adenauer House of the CDU one plans with alternatives according to information from our newspaper. If the implementation is not possible due to Corona, the convention could have 1001 delegates relocated to East Germany , more precisely: to Dresden or Leipzig. He finally wants Federal Executive decide on October 26th.

in the Candidate fight Spahn has one Special role: He is only indirectly involved. And he does that skillfully so that the Minister of Health in the polls meanwhile belongs to the most popular politicians: Most recently he was ranked in the “Politbarometer” together with Markus Söder in second place behind Angela Merkel*.

After the rise in corona infections in Germany, Spahn takes a stand

Election of the CDU chairman: Spahn leaves bad news to others

In his many appearances on the corona pandemic, the Münsterländer internalized a special strategy: He warns, is concerned and shows understandingbut he leaves the bad news to others. So most recently at his press conference with the President of Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler. While Spahn refused to pay over for one possible second lockdown to talk, knowing which headline would emerge from it, Wieler sketched a somber picture regarding possible New infections.

Spahn is certified in the Union, one good crisis job close. Even if some of my cabinet colleagues have recently arrogance want to have established with him. In parallel with the increasing popularity of Spahn, they are growing Doubts about the candidate trio the CDU chairmanship. Laschet did not always show a sure hand in the crisis. For many in the Union, it stands for “business as usual”. At Friedrich Merz, through his unfortunate statements about homosexuals and short-time work the impression of being a man of yesterday solidifies. And Norbert Röttgen is considered a clever thinker, but has few friends.

Long more than Armin Laschet’s shadow man (r.): Jens Spahn could soon become CDU boss in the event of a role reversal. © Odd Andersen / afp

Election of the CDU chairman: Trott Lascht for Spahn aside?

So Spahn after all? This has persisted in Berlin for some time Rumor of a role reversal – Laschet steps aside and Spahn runs for the chair. Of the Minister of Health has always denied that, but the debate is fueled by young members of the Bundestag. One of them is Nikolas Löbel from Mannheim. He says: “We need one as a Union Mix of experience and future skills. That is what Jens Spahn stands for. ”In 2018, said Löbel, the fight for the federal presidency was perceived as invigorating. But now people wished Unity – “And that’s why I still hope for one friendly solution“.

As things stand, it is unlikely that this will happen. Unless there is another Pro-Spahn movement among leading Christian Democrats. So far, this has only been heard here and there in the background. Also because nobody knows exactly how to reverse roles saving face for Laschet could be carried out. (Hagen Strauss) * merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network