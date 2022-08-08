In the Moscow region since the beginning of the summer of 2022, more than ten thousand people have suffered from tick bites. It is reported by the city news agency “Moscow” with reference to the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

According to the agency, 10,626 requests for medical assistance due to insect bites were registered in medical institutions. There were 3273 children among the patients. At the same time, it is specified that more than eight thousand people have been vaccinated against tick-borne encephalitis in the Moscow region.

Earlier, a doctor, candidate of medical sciences Irina Tereshchenko revealed the likelihood of death from a tick bite.