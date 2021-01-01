More than ten Muscovites received minor injuries and burns due to careless handling of pyrotechnics on New Year’s Eve. Reported by Interfax citing a source familiar with the situation.

The interlocutor of the agency said that among the victims there are three children and adolescents. They were injured from the use of pyrotechnics in everyday life and in the yards.

The source also clarified that the organized festive fireworks in the capital were held at 11 special sites in compliance with the necessary safety measures and without incident.

Earlier, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, warned Moscow residents about a sharp cold snap after the New Year. So, in the afternoon on January 5, the air temperature will be minus four degrees, at night it will drop to minus six. At the same time, frosts may come to the capital by January 7.

