The Formula 1 It is one of the most lavish, glamorous and exciting sports. The ‘Big Tent of Motorsports’, as it is known, attracts, season after season, the attention of millions of followers around the world, especially in the countries where the Grand Prix are held.

In the midst of the speed of the cars there are curious facts. Below are 5 of those curious, little-known details.

The portal specialized in motor sports, Topdriverz.com compiled these unique data, which move behind each of the races.

The drivers lose 4 kilos of weight in each race

The 20 Formula 1 competitors lose, on average, 4 kilos of weight as long as they complete at least 3/4 of the laps set for each Grand Prix. The high temperatures they have to endure in the narrow cabin of the cars They make the pilots lose that many kilos.

The Indianapolis 500 was part of the championship

Until 1960, the most famous race in the United States was part of F1. The departure from this emblematic competition was due to the fact that its rules did not fully comply with those of the championship. In 2017, the Spanish driver Fernando Alonso stopped racing the Monaco Grand Prix to compete in Indianapolis, since sometimes they coincide

Max Verstappen, on an F1 podium.

United Kingdom and Italy, the only countries where it has always been carried out

These two countries have hosted at least one of the Grand Prix throughout the 72 editions of the championship since its inception in 1950. However, in the United Kingdom It has not been run on the same track, since it has been held at Donington Park and Silverstone.

There can be up to 600 people in a team.

Mercedes, Ferrari, Mclaren and Red Bull are the most powerful teams in F1. In these teams, which have the largest budgets, up to a total of 600 people can work. That large number of people only for two cars, that is, 300 for each one.

The fastest pit stop was 1.82 seconds

The Red Bull team mechanics hold the record for the fastest pit stop in F1 history, 1.82 seconds! This time literally lasts a breath. They made this record in Max Verstappen’s car, during the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix. The Dutch driver won that grand prix.

