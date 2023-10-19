Six thousand five hundred payment orders for an amount of approximately 3 million and 400 thousand euros are currently reaching La Spezia motorists through the postal service. They are sent by the Municipality of La Spezia through the subsidiary Spezia Diritti, a company that deals with the collection of municipal taxes, relating to unpaid fines for the years prior to 2022. A canonical appointment every year, in autumn, which takes stock on violations of the Highway Code not paid within the due time. In many cases these are the so-called multine, those that are increased following non-payment of the parking fee. The injunctions also contain the injunction to pay the entire amount due within 30 days, under penalty of activation of forced collection procedures by the collection body which, with the changes to the law in recent years, can also activate procedures on salaries and envelopes. pay. It should be noted that last year the Municipality also activated a telephone service for friendly notifications to taxpayers, a preparatory activity for the current one and which has now completed its task. As regards the scrapping of any folders, the Municipality has not activated new procedures permitted last March by a State provision in this sense.

for over 2.6 million euros. A new procedure was promoted in 2019 with the scrapping of traffic fines whose regulation was approved by the City Council in July 2019. In that case it was law 225 of 2016 which gave wide discretion to the Municipalities on the definitions of subsidized payments. From the civic building, the municipal budget councilor Marco Frascatore observes: «It is a procedure, that of the files for the recovery of evaded fines which is carried out every year. It is also a duty towards motorists who respect the rules of the Highway Code or who pay the fines within the due time.” Remaining on the mobility front, Palazzo Civico has put out a tender for the assignment of free-flow sharing rental activities for electric scooters, pedal-assisted bicycles and scooters, always ecological.

Among the objectives that emerge from the folds of the announcement is the objective of reaching 400 scooters, 50 pedal-assisted bicycles and 30 mopeds. There should be around thirty hubs for scooters, 23 for bicycles and 8 for mopeds. «Sharing mobility in La Spezia has contributed to the reduction of traffic congestion and polluting emissions and will have an increasingly greater role within sustainable mobility», underlines the report linked to the project. —

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED