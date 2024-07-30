Among the fans who lined the stands at the Bercy Arena to offer their support and applause were names like Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande, Greta Gerwig, Jessica Chastain and Anna Wintour, but no star shone brighter, literally and figuratively, than Simone Biles. The most decorated gymnast in history, winner of seven Olympic medals that will be multiplied in the coming hours, has met the overwhelming expectations in her debut at the Paris 2024 Games, qualifying for the final of three of the four apparatus. The 27-year-old Texan returns to the Olympic spotlight after overcoming the episodes of anxiety and depression that led her to withdraw from the Tokyo Games, held in 2021, and which made her, in turn, a symbol of the essential attention to mental health. Established as an absolute star of the French capital and a source of television audiences, “stronger, smarter, more mature and more reliable than ever” in her own words, there is nothing that does not make Simone Biles shine in the city of lights. Not even her costume.

Simone Biles in her debut at Paris 2024. Vegard GrÃ˜Tt (ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press)

More than 6,300 Swarovski crystals run through the jersey black and gray with velvet details and holographic sparkles that Biles and the rest of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team – Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera – wore on their first day of competition at the Games. Called Star Spangled Shine and decorated with stars that pay homage to the country’s flag and reflect the lights of the pavilion in its thousands of crystals. A garment that has already become the most expensive worn by any Olympic gymnast in history, with a price of around 5,000 euros and which the athlete wore with all her hair tied up in a messy bun that flew with her in each pirouette. jersey It weighs 360 grams, more than double that of a standard cotton T-shirt, and is precisely tailored to the needs of female athletes.

Simone Biles during her floor exercise. Paul Kitagaki, Jr. (ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press)

“They are really like evening wear. We wanted to lean into that for Paris, the fashion capital of the world. So we used a lot of haute couture elements, we looked at corsetry, at Art Nouveau architecture, at the glamour of old Hollywood from the 1920s,” she told The New York Times Jeanne Diaz, design director of GK Elite. This company, a world leader in specialized gymnastics clothing and which also dresses nine other delegations, has been responsible since 2000 for ensuring that American athletes capture the attention of spectators like no other. If at the Rio and Tokyo Games they broke records by wearing jerseys With 5,000 and 6,400 crystals respectively on leotards with less than a metre of fabric, at the Paris event they have outdone themselves again with another garment that Biles and her teammates will wear in the coming days. For Paris 2024, another of the jerseys that they have prepared is the Luminous Legacywhich imitates the shape of a bustier and boasts more than 10,000 embedded crystals. The replica, available on the web The textile brand’s jersey, which replaces Swarovski crystals with sequins, can be purchased for 90 euros. But in high-level competition, trends have changed in recent years and shiny fabrics have given way to matte fabrics with embedded stones or pearls that, under the stadium lights, produce spectacular flashes with the movements of the athletes.

GK Elite designs up to ten jerseys for the US team, all with patriotic motifs and colors, and it is the athletes who choose which one they wear in each of their different individual participations. Although fashion is more important than ever in a city with the stylistic tradition of Paris, the fundamental thing for the athletes remains comfort and freedom of movement. The perfect fit during a double somersault that can be worth a medal, which is why Diaz defines these garments as authentic “feats of engineering and technology.” In statements to Voguethe designer acknowledged that the gymnasts provide input during the tailoring process and that the uniforms “move with their bodies so their minds don’t have to think about what they’re wearing.” wow effect, At least with Lady Gaga, they have succeeded. “She nailed it. What an honor to be so close,” wrote the singer, who entertained at the opening ceremony of the Games, in her account on Instagram after watching Biles’ balance beam exercise.