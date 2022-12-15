Home page World

The 24-year-old man is said to have caused an accident in which two people died while intoxicated and at high speed on the federal highway 96a in Mühlenbecker Land. © Soeren Stache/dpa

In a speeding accident in July 2021, two people died and two were seriously injured. Now there is a verdict in the trial of the 24-year-old accused.

Neuruppin – In the trial of a fatal speeding drive with two dead and two seriously injured, the Neuruppin district court sentenced the 24-year-old defendant to seven years and three months in prison. The verdict was issued because of a prohibited motor vehicle race resulting in death and negligent bodily harm, explained the chairman Udo Lechtermann on Thursday at the announcement. The young German deliberately undertook the journey to demonstrate his sports car and his driving skills to his passenger at the highest possible speed, said Lechtermann in the justification.

The public prosecutor had asked for eight years in prison for a prohibited motor vehicle race resulting in death. In their pleadings, the representatives of the joint plaintiffs had called for a life sentence for the 24-year-old for murder.

The 24-year-old German was originally charged with murder. In July 2021, he caused an accident with an oncoming vehicle in a 510 hp sports car on a federal highway at excessive speed. Two women died in it, aged 28 and 32, and two other passengers were seriously injured. The unborn child of the older woman did not survive the accident either. dpa