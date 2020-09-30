new Delhi: Once again, there has been an increase in corona cases in India and more than a thousand people have died. In the last 24 hours, 80,472 new corona cases have been registered in the country and 1179 patients have died. Whereas 70,589 new corona cases came and a day before this, 776 patients died. However, 86,428 patients have also recovered from Corona in 24 hours.

According to the latest data of the Health Ministry, the total number of corona infected in the country has now reached 62 lakh 25 thousand. Of these, 97,497 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 40 thousand and 51 lakh 87 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is about five times more than the number of active cases of infection.

According to ICMR, a total of 71.41 million samples of corona virus have been tested till 29 September, out of which 11 lakh samples were tested yesterday.

Drop in mortality

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.57%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 15%. Along with this, the recovery rate is 83%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing. Many states / union territories are getting more recovery from new cases. In recent times, there has been an average of 90,000 recoveries a day.

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of Corona. So far, 13 lakh cases have been registered here. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These five states have the most active cases. India is second in the world in active case. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

