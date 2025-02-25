More than one million employees Federals have already justified their work by answering the email that Elon Musk sent to the officials to justify their job under the threat of being fired, while Twenty -one members of the government efficiency department (Doge), led by the tycoon, announced on Tuesday their resigns in protest what they consider harmful actions for citizens.

The controversial email sent by the Government Personnel Office (OPM) with the matter What did you do last week?he demanded that employees respond before midnight on Monday with five “achievements” reached in his post. Although both Musk, then Trump, warned that The employees who did not respond would be firedthe OPM said that the answer was voluntary and requested that the information provided was as general as possible to protect the confidential data. Justification has served. From the Department of Musk itself, which is responsible for dismantling the official, employees have decided to rebel.

Twenty -one technological professionals who belonged to the US digital service have left their positions and have explained in a letter addressed to the chief of cabinet of President Donald Trump, Susan Wiles, his disagree with the transition and actions of the organism. “We will not use our skills as technologists to endanger government internal systems, risk the delicate data of Americans or dismantle fundamental public services. We will not give our knowledge to execute or legitimize the actions of the Doge“They say.

The employees, who sign with their position but not with name, also say that the integration process of the old digital service in the Doge has implied “Security Risks”starting with interviews with alleged White House members who asked them about “political loyalty.” After that, the signatories point out that one third of that agency was fired with an anonymous mail, including technological employees that were modernizing essential services, a “sudden loss of technological knowledge” that makes the population data less safe.

“Doge’s actions – dispediting technical experts, mistreating delicate data and breaking fundamental systems – contradict their declared mission of modernizing technology and software Federal to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity, “they add. Employees said They did not want to accept the deferred dismissal program to whom thousands of federal workers have hosted and expressed support to those who have chosen to continue doing their job.

Common sense solutions

From the White House, meanwhile, they continue to insist that the emails must be answered. “Let me be very clear: the president (American, Donald Trump), Elon and all his cabinet are working as a unified team and are implementing these common sense solutions. The chiefs of each agency will determine the best practices for their employees, “said White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday.

Leavitt has returned to the workers to respond to the message “Unless their agencies have told them not to do so“As is the case of the FBI, the State Department, the Pentagon or the Department of National Security (DHS), since they are not included in the public personnel cut.” This is for guarantee that they do not staple to US taxpayersthat they appear in the office and that they are doing their job, “added Leavitt, who stressed that it is a measure that Musk has implemented in their companies and has turned out to be successful.





This initiative reflects the growing power that Musk He has acquired within the Republican Administration, which has raised the rejection of public employees, unions and the Democratic opposition, who denounce lack of transparency and control of the owner of X and CEO of Tesla and Spacex on government activities. Until now, Musk has made other drastic decisions, such as the dismantling of the Agency for International Development (USAID), the freezing of humanitarian aid in the United States and the Offer of compensation to public employees to encourage their resignationunder the threat of forced layoffs for those who will not accept them.