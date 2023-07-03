Monday, July 3, 2023, 09:29



An investment of more than one million euros, covered entirely by the Community, allows carrying out comprehensive remodeling works with which damages are repaired and road safety for drivers is improved in the variant of the district of Barranda (RM730) . The works are expected to be completed in the second half of July. The conditioning of this road, which is already 50% complete, will benefit the drivers of the 784,000 vehicles that use it each year.