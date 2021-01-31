The new Corona virus has killed 2,219,793 people in the world since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to official sources, today, Sunday.

More than 102,514,200 people around the world have been infected with the virus since the outbreak of the epidemic, and at least 62,182,600 people have recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number of detection tests has increased dramatically and screening and tracking techniques have improved, which has led to an increase in the number of diagnosed infections.

Despite this, the reported number of infections may only reflect a small portion of the actual total, with a large proportion of less severe or asymptomatic cases remaining undetected.

On Saturday, 13,683 additional deaths and 511,755 new infections were recorded in the world.

The countries that recorded the highest number of new deaths, according to their latest figures, are the United States with 3,130 deaths, Mexico (1495) and Brazil (1279).

The United States is the country most affected by the epidemic; There were 439,536 deaths out of 26,075,103 injuries, according to the Johns Hopkins University census.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil, which recorded 223,945 deaths and 9,176,975 injuries, Mexico with 158,074 deaths (1,857,230 injuries), India with 154,274 deaths (10,746,183 injuries) and the United Kingdom with 105,571 deaths (3,796,088 injuries).

Belgium had the highest death rate for the population, with 182 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Slovenia (168), the United Kingdom (156), the Czech Republic (152) and Italy (146).

Europe counted 735,831 deaths (33,294,313 injuries), Latin America and the Caribbean 595,569 deaths (18,857,593 injuries), and the United States and Canada 459,451 deaths (26,849,171 injuries).

In Asia, there were 240,102 deaths (15,201,467 injuries), the Middle East 97,426 deaths (4,724,476 injuries), Africa 90,469 deaths (3,555,504 injuries), and Oceania 945 deaths (31,685 injuries).