The new Corona virus has caused the death of 2,206,873 people in the world since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a census conducted by Agence France-Presse based on official sources on Saturday at 11:00 GMT.

More than 102,002,160 people worldwide have been confirmed infected with the virus since the outbreak of the epidemic, and at least 61,888,000 people have recovered.

Figures are based on daily reports from health authorities in each country and exclude subsequent reviews by statistical agencies, such as in Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number of detection tests has increased dramatically and screening and tracking techniques have improved, which has led to an increase in the number of diagnosed infections.

Despite this, the reported number of infections may only reflect a small portion of the actual total, with a large proportion of less severe or asymptomatic cases remaining undetected.

Friday, 15,361 additional deaths recorded 592,397 new infections worldwide.

The countries that recorded the highest number of new deaths, according to their latest figures, are the United States with 3,614 deaths, Mexico (1,434), and the United Kingdom (1245).

The United States is the country most affected by the epidemic, with 436,810 deaths out of 25,933,227 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University census.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil, which recorded 222,666 deaths and 9,118,513 injuries, Mexico with 156,579 deaths (1,841,893 injuries), India with 154,147 deaths (10,733,133 injuries), and the United Kingdom with 104,371 deaths (3,772,813 injuries).

Belgium had the highest death rate for the population, with 181 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Slovenia (167), the United Kingdom (154), the Czech Republic (151) and Italy (145).

Europe counted 731,716 deaths (33,147,191 injuries), Latin America and the Caribbean 591,788 deaths (18,742,191 injuries) and the United States and Canada 456,585 deaths (26,702,635 injuries).

In Asia, 239,101 deaths (15,139,780 injuries), the Middle East 96,904 deaths (4,701,780 injuries), Africa 89,834 deaths (3,536,815 injuries) and Oceania 945 deaths (31,681 injuries).