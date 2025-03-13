More than one hundred detainees and hundreds of injured in the repression of Milei to the protest of the retirees

The ultra -rightist government of Javier Milei exhibits his repressive policy. “We are winning,” said the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, on Wednesday night, after the arrest of 150 people – according to the minister – and hundreds of injured in the march of retirees. A demonstration to which fans of football clubs, social organizations and leftist matches had joined.

The call in the afternoon began in front of Congress but with the hours it expanded along Avenida de Mayo to Plaza de Mayo, where the Casa Rosada is (government headquarters).

“Come, left -handed”

Palos, tear gas and rubber bullets: the operation was a huge deployment of forces of the Federal Police and the Police of the City of Buenos Aires. “Comegan, left -handed”, shouted from a hydrant truck of the city police while progressing wetting people to disperse. A uniformed hit the cane a retiree who was stopped, who fell fainted.

A tear gas cartridge hit the head of photographer Pablo Grillo, which was seriously injured. The organization The Health Post, which brings together doctors and nurses, reported that it attended more than 300 people injured.

Subsequently, in social networks the video of the moment Grillo received the impact was viral. The police statement alluded to a “protester with injuries in the skull product of the impact of a tear gas capsule.” Minister Bullrich claimed the brutal proceed from the forces under her command, who shot Mansalva and a height capable of generating wounds like the one suffered by Grillo, whom she accused of being “a Kirchner militant” who “is imprisoned.” No. I was in intensive care at Ramos Mejía Hospital.

Myriam Bregman, a national reference on the left, points to Eldiario.es the war scene that the government set up. “Today it should have been a day of manifestation, of expression of solidarity with retirees and retirees, and Patricia Bullrich deliberately decided to turn it into a war scenario, with provocators planting weapons, planting false flyers, that is, the manual of intelligence services to cause a chaotic situation, and despite that we were equally thousands in the street, Miles were manifested. Bullrich could not stop that solidarity, but he did create a stage to show a totally violent street, I think it was confirmed that she is the most violent brave bar in Argentina. ”

There were no barrabravas organized among retirees. There were representatives of fans, human rights of Argentine football or feminist football, among others. During the march there were also incidents: protesters who set a patrolman, tires and garbage containers.

For Minister Bullrich, “these people came for everything, to take the Congress. In general, marches like this began with 40 or 50 retirees. Then the left joined. And now all these groups were added … it is a mixture of narcopolitics with other people. ” Manuel Adorni, presidential spokesman, said that “the Argentine left is a cluster of violence, crime, dishonesty and intellectual infantilism.”

“They believe they can stop discontent with repression”

On his side Bregman states that they will continue to mobilize. “We are going to continue manifesting, we will continue to accompany the retirees and at this time we are following the health of the photographer who was seriously injured, personally witnessed when a retired head left his head and took the ambulance. The government is increasingly in crisis and believes that they will be able to stop popular discontent with repression. ”

Francisco “Paco” Olveira, who integrates the group of priests in option for the poor, was a victim of the operation. It happened when he wanted to intervene so that they did not stop a man and told the uniformed: “I am Father Paco, they will not take it! Take me if you want … ” After several seconds of tension, the police took Father Paco abruptly, who wore a mouth shirt, and threw him to the ground.

As an alien to what was happening in the streets, Milei showed a photo of a painted on a wall near the Plaza de Mayo that said “you have to kill the president”, and wrote: “The demokratics …” (in allusion to the K of Kirchnerism).

Later, the ultra -right -wing president shared a meeting that held the CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, Nouriel Roubinil. At midnight, hundreds of people still manifested in front of the Casa Rosada making their pans hear.