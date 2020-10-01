Tech companies expect their workers to do a good job and in return keep giving them rewards. A similar step was taken by Chinese tech company Tencent and the company has gifted Huawei Mate Xs phones to its 10,000 workers. The price of this phone is around 16,999 yuan (about Rs 1,83,000) and the funny thing is that now these phones are being sold online. That is, the workers who got these phones in the gift, they are selling it online themselves.

Chinese brand Tencent has gone through many changes recently and after that different departments of the company are working together. After this, the company has sent Huawei’s foldable Mate Xs phones to a large number of workers. In an internal event, Tencent gave these premium phone gifts to employees of PCG (Platform and Content Business Group) on 30 September. However, it was revealed that most workers do not need this phone and they are better able to make money instead.

Phone received with company label

MyDrivers report said that after this event, a lot of Mate Xs have come for online sale. It has been revealed that the gifted Mate Xs are selling smartphones to workers again and they have been listed online for resale. The gifted foldable smartphones are also labeled as Tencent variants and this will affect the price of the device as well. Even after this, a lot of people want to buy this phone and this is the reason for reselling it online.

Sale at more price than original

The original price of this phone, which comes with a folding screen, is 16,999 yuan (about 1.83 lakh rupees) in China, but online workers are selling it for up to 19,999 yuan (about 2.15 lakh rupees). The company has brought the foldable phone Huawei Mate XS (Huawei Mate XS) as an upgrade to Huawei Mate X. Apart from the display folding outwards in the phone, Huawei’s Kirin 990 5G chipset has been given. Huawei’s foldable phone competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.