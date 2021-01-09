Pat morita was immortalized as the endearing mr miyagi in Karate kid, remembered 1984 film. His teachings to master karate techniques and delve into his philosophy of life marked an entire generation and he continues to build followers thanks to Cobra kai.

Much has been said about the character since then, but also about the actor who brought him to life in four films and an animated series. In that sense, the documentary Más que Miyagi will remind us that Morita’s career and life goes beyond the martial arts saga.

The title will address the life of the performer. Since he was disabled at age two due to a serious infection, until he walked again at age eleven, his time in the American concentration camp during World War II, his time as a comedian and his role as Mr. Miyagi.

The documentary More than Miyagi It will premiere on March 5 on Apple TV + and fans could not be more excited to learn the other facets of the man who marked their lives through the screen with the philosophy of oriental martial arts: a method of self-improvement, how far From seeking violence, he seeks to put aside fears to be a better person.

Mr. Miyagui is one of the most beloved characters in martial arts movies – Photo: Columbia Pictures

The feature film, directed by Kevin Derek, will feature archival footage and exclusive interviews with Pat Morita in the past. In addition, it will feature statements from stars such as Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Larry Miller and Henry Winkler, among others.