National Athletic It is in the group of the eight best in the tournament, it is sixth with 16 points, it has a new coach, but the fans are not convinced of what the club can contribute.

Ephrain Juarez It’s the FT. The Mexican has faced the first matches and hopes to improve from here on in order to go in search of the title.

Gustavo Fermani He is the new sporting director and Sebastián Arango Botero is the president, another different approach to change the face of the club.

“We understand that he needs time. We know that he is capable, he works with our methodology, with the DNA that we want. For us that is very important, we know who we are bringing. They asked me if I was surprised with the intensity of the week and I said no, we are pleasantly satisfied because we knew who we were going to look for,” Fermani said.

He added: “When we arrived at Nacional, they were also given classes. It is not something that was imposed or invented by us, what we did was to organize it. We included it in the training microcycle (…) Maybe they have English, a gym and a field to give it color, the dream of building that institute.”

For years, in the lower divisions of the team, there has been a structure, a learning system in which players have the option of studying English.

And that has been a priority in this new idea at the national level, according to what Fermani said, who points out that the idea is for the club to have honest professionals.

