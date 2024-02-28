Dhe Paris start-up scene has long had a reputation for combining engineering art and developer spirit particularly well. Now it could also become Europe's powerhouse for the development of new models of generative artificial intelligence (AI), i.e. computer programs that create content such as text or photos themselves. The rapid rise of Mistral AI provides an indication of this. Just ten months old, the French company presented its third language model this week alongside a conversation assistant. The German AI hopeful Aleph Alpha has been on the market since 2019 and has therefore been on the market for a comparatively long time.

The performance of the new large language model from Mistral AI is impressive based on the common comparison data. Only the GPT-4 model from Open AI is a little better. This also piqued Microsoft's interest. This week, in parallel to the presentation of its new language model, Mistral AI announced a partnership with the American software giant. This stipulates that the French will make their latest language model available on Microsoft's cloud computing platform, Azure AI. In return, they should receive access to their AI infrastructure.

Mistral AI wants to accelerate the development and use of additional language models. Microsoft's small stake in the company is part of the partnership, which is now being examined by the EU Commission. Microsoft is also a major shareholder in Open AI. Mistral AI has so far raised around 490 million euros in two financing rounds. The money comes from companies such as Nvidia, Salesforce and BNP Paribas as well as from well-known Silicon Valley venture capitalists such as Lightspeed and Andreessen Horowitz. Since December, the start-up has enjoyed so-called unicorn status with a valuation of 1.9 billion euros.



With Mistral AI, already celebrated in France as Europe's answer to Open AI, the lively Paris start-up scene has a new figurehead. For years, this has produced companies that excel in AI development, such as Dataiku. Founded in 2013, it supports around 600 large corporations around the world in integrating generative AI applications into their everyday lives. With its platform, Dataiku provides the tool with which customers can build their own models. The fields of application range from creating and sending personalized emails to financial forecasts and predictive maintenance of industrial systems. Dataiku has so far raised 780 million euros from investors and is valued at 3.4 billion euros.







“Something I didn’t want to repeat”

“The special thing about the Paris ecosystem is the decades-long focus on probability, statistics and machine learning,” says Florian Douetteau, one of the four Dataiku founders, in an interview with the FAZ Until the financial crisis of 2008, French people flocked to the trading centers in London and New York populated. A few years ago there was a strong shift towards start-ups and software development. Given this background, it is no surprise to Douetteau that France is now making a name for itself in AI development.

The graduate of the Paris elite school École Normale Supérieure with a degree in mathematics, logic and statistics is convinced that he can “reach the final level of automation with generative AI”. However, Douetteau says he has learned two things: If you want to survive in the software sector, you have to gain a foothold in the large American market as quickly as possible. And you shouldn't just copy a US product, you should find your own niche. He himself was involved in setting up a French Google with Exalead in the 2000s. “Something I didn’t want to repeat when I started Dataiku,” says Douetteau looking back.