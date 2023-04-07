These kinds of complaints are caused by weak parents. Jantje is good, Jantje is the best, but when Jantje goes to work and the boss says that Jantje is not that good, then Jantje implodes.
Psychological problems and traumas are simply talked into you. Did you experience or see anything…… oh you have a problem now. They have to or they will lose their job.
Life is not easy; never was, and never will be. First, work hard for about 40 years after you leave school/graduate. And if you’re in mental trouble then maybe we can help. Until then: head down, work, work, work. Just like everyone before you did.
Hans Phiphan
7 hours ago
Of course, the little princes and princesses are having a hard time, what nonsense, of course I never had it, but I am sure that if I had come home earlier with such a shit story, I would have received a huge kick in the ass from my father, and rightly so, but today they are pathetic and need to be pampered again, she will learn that!!!! They will have to deal with a lot of adversity in the big bad world.
The ‘princes and princesses’ nowadays have no idea (more) of the real world. If they have to deal with this (out of necessity), they immediately panic. Talk more physically with each other, exercise together, play outside ‘old-fashioned’ and especially ignore the mobile phone. You can be sure that there will be a lot less so-called psychological problems.
Annemieke Meihuizen-ten Hove
6 hours ago