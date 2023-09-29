The most recent report from the National Statistics and Information Office (ONEI), made with data from recent years, reveals that, since 2021, Cuba has lost 231 thousand employees from the country’s total active workforce, both in the private sector and in the public.

More than half of this number is made up of young people (53%) aged between 15 and 35 who, in addition to leaving their jobs, also decided not to continue their studies, whether in secondary or higher education.

One of the main factors causing the labor crisis on the island is mass emigration, mainly via illegal routes across the Caribbean Sea to the United States, a means by which Cubans try to seek a more dignified life, in the face of so many problems in their country.

Low wages also contribute to job abandonment, as they are not enough to sustain life on the island and leave young people frustrated to the point of giving up on formal education.

As a result, employment “opportunities” exist in Cuba, but the demand is not met by active labor. Faced with the increase in basic spending on food, a sector that faces a large supply deficit, and the lack of employees, the already retired population has returned to work.

Data released by ONEI show that, at the end of 2022, 87.6% of the population over 60 years of age returned to employment after the end of their career.

Despite the inaccurate numbers released by the Cuban regime, which place the current unemployment rate at 40%, daily life shows another reality, according to the digital magazine Contact Magazinewith more Cubans in a situation of poverty, some on the streets with no prospect of improving conditions under the Cuban dictatorship.

Within this context, there are those who seek to earn money through informal work by selling personal goods acquired throughout their lives and there are others who make agreements with businesspeople from abroad to receive products and sell them on the black market, as informal sales are known. are not subject to State control.

Even with the outdated rate, the number significantly exceeds other Latin American countries, according to a survey released in July by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Colombia has 11.3% of unemployed people, Mexico, 3.3%, Chile, 8.2%, and Brazil, which has the lowest rate since 2015, 7.5%.

Furthermore, the IMF itself shows that the highest unemployment rate known worldwide in the most current data was that of South Africa, with 35.6%, and Cuba surpassed this number.

Extreme poverty grows

The Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH) pointed out in its report on the situation of social rights in Cuba that extreme poverty on the island increased by 13 percentage points in one year, reaching 88% of the population.

According to the OCDH, Cubans in this situation live on less than $1.90 a day (around R$9.50), a value established by the World Bank to determine the standard of extreme poverty.

According to the data collected, 62% of the population faces problems acquiring essential products to survive, while 48% have stopped eating due to lack of financial resources.