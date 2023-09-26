Ukrainian refugees are doing well on the labor market. Half of the 68,000 refugees between the ages of 15 and 65 have work, but the majority are not satisfied with the work they do.

According to figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), 44 percent of this group had a paid job in November last year. In May of this year that had risen to 50 percent. Women are doing slightly better than men, with 51 percent of workers.

Ukrainian refugees have an advantage over other refugees. Ukrainians do not need a work permit. They can therefore immediately report to the labor market.

Temporary job

And half of them do that. Most refugees are active in the business services sector. This includes employment agencies. Research by InHolland University of Applied Sciences among 903 Ukrainian refugees shows that they mainly work in factories, catering, cleaning and greenhouses.

The CBS figures show that almost all working refugees have temporary jobs. They work as on-call workers, temporary workers or in other temporary employment contracts. Most work part-time. About 18 percent of working refugees have a full-time job. See also "Could be ready next year"

Dissatisfied

Research by InHolland University of Applied Sciences shows that Ukrainians are dissatisfied with their work. A third of workers are satisfied, but 60 percent are dissatisfied. They often do work for poorly educated people and it pays poorly. Two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees are highly educated, but it is difficult for them to find work at their level.

They themselves indicate that language is a barrier. Only 3 percent of refugees have a good command of Dutch, they believe. But there is far too little good, affordable language training available. Lack of childcare also plays a role, as does the uncertain financial situation, because they often have temporary jobs.

The researchers from InHolland University of Applied Sciences advise the cabinet to move quickly on integration and language courses. They will then find better-paid work more quickly and can move on to permanent housing.

