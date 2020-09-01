More than half of Ukrainians do not trust the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is evidenced by the results of the survey, which were published on http://www.iap.org.ua/?p=1097 Ukrainian Institute of Analysis and Forecasting.

54.7 percent of citizens said they did not trust the head of state, another 38.9 are of the opposite opinion. Moreover, last month these figures were 57 percent and 37.4 percent, respectively.

However, the percentage of citizens’ distrust in relation to the country’s government and the Verkhovna Rada is higher. Thus, 75.7 percent of respondents do not trust the Cabinet of Ministers, and 79 percent do not trust parliament. The percentage of trust in these structures was 18.2 percent and 15.5 percent, respectively.

It is clarified that the survey was conducted among residents of all cities of Ukraine, except for settlements in the republics of Donbass. A total of 2031 people took part in it.

In early July, it was reported that 36 percent of the country’s citizens are satisfied with Zelensky’s activities. In addition, 53 percent of the respondents believed that due to the incompetence of the authorities, an economic crisis could occur in the country in the coming autumn.