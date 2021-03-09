In Ukraine, more than half of doctors in contact with coronavirus patients refused to be vaccinated. The Minister of Health of the country Maxim Stepanov told Strana.ua about this.

According to him, only about 40 percent of doctors agreed to be vaccinated. He explained that the doctors explained their refusal by a number of reasons: some said that they had already been ill with COVID-19, others decided to wait and “look at the effect of the vaccine.”

At the same time, Stapanov pointed out that “almost all the doctors in the coronavirus departments have been ill.”

Vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine began on February 24. A day earlier, the republic received the first batch of Covishield, which is manufactured in India under a license from AstraZeneca. Later, the president of the republic, Volodymyr Zelensky, promised to vaccinate all Ukrainians from the coronavirus by the end of the year, and the former head of state, Petro Poroshenko, called the vaccine “shit”, specifying that this was not his opinion, but a doctor’s.