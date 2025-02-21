02/21/2025



Updated at 13: 53h.





The latest CIS survey brings out that, despite the fact that those over 65 do not feel mostly discriminated against by their age, they do believe that children take worse to their parents than before. This is revealed by the latest study on ageism, carried out from January 10 to 16 from 5,006 interviews, as this agency reported in a statement.

It also expresses that 68.9% of Spaniards believe that those over 65 have “many or enough problems” and in the case of the situation of children under 35 the percentage increases, since 82.5% consider that They have “many or many problems.”

25.1% of those accessed that the main problem that older people have in Spain is the “economic insufficiency” for daily expenses such as light, heating or edible; 18.1%, “insufficient public resources” for their needs, including residences, day centers or home help and 14.3%, loneliness and lack of social contacts.

Asked about the main problems of young people in Spain, 10.9% pointed out the price of housing; 10.7%, the precariousness of jobs; 10% difficulties in becoming independent and 9.9% the future “uncertain”.









For its part, 50.4% of respondents said they “agree or agree” with the statement that young people currently “have many more opportunities that their parents had at their age”, while 47 , 7% said they disagree or disagree “with such assertion.

More loneliness

In turn, 89.3% are “very agree or agree” that the elderly “usually suffer more loneliness than young people” and 62.1% are “agree or agree” with that the age to renew or have the driving license should be “limited”.

As for the priority measures to improve the situation of the elderly, -In a scale of 0 to 10, the respondents advocated to adapt the environment for them (affordable transport, ramps …) as the highest priority, with an 8.66; the improvement of the attention that private companies and public administrations offer to the elderly (8.58); Promote the existence of leisure and coexistence places for the elderly (8.58) and policies to reduce the digital divide between the elderly and the rest of society (8).

In the case of young people, they believe that the most important thing would be to guarantee quality and quality salary (8.9); Second, ensure economically affordable house rentals (8,69) and thirdly, improve aid and resources to form a family (8,49).

On the other hand, 34.7% believe that young people have “more risk” of social exclusion than older people, compared to 59.5% who ensure no.

Internet

48.1% of respondents over 65 recognize that “on many or many times” talking on the phone with a public administration they have told them that he needs an appointment that must request it online and do not know how to do it and a 33, 7% ensure that “on many or many times” they have been told in a public office that they have to do a procedure online without giving them the option of doing so.

72.5% find it “very easy or easy” to make medical appointment in a health center and for 80.4% are “very easy or easy” to freely dispose of their goods.

53.9% admitted that it is “very difficult or difficult” to do procedures in public administration agencies and 47.2% said it is very difficult to solve contracts or incidents with suppliers of electricity, telephony and insurance.

46.7% of respondents over 65 and with grandchildren ensure that they take care of them, in everyday care, while working their children and 38.3% have taken care of their grandchildren previously but now not .

Compared to other generations, 58.6% of respondents over 65 believe that today children serve their elders worse and only 9.1% say better than before.

22.9% of people over 65 have perceived “disgust or impatience” when you make efforts for not understanding what they say and 31.1% have had that perception rarely.

Ignored by their age

In addition, 10% has felt “ignored” due to their age “many or many times” and 24.3% have had that feeling “rarely.”

In the case of respondents of 34 or less years, to 38.6% “many or many times” someone told them that they were too young for that already 34.2% have given them “shame or hurry” to give their opinion Because they were not going to take it seriously.

71.9% of respondents believe that the age “influences a lot or quite” on the behavior and political orientation of people.