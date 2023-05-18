As of May 15, the Spanish reservoirs accumulated 27,033 cubic hectometres of water, or what is the same, they are at 48% of their capacity. The lack of rain, the high temperatures and the use and consumption of the liquid element mean that the bottom of these reserves is seen more and more clearly. At the same time that the ‘stain’ of water that is captured from the satellites decreases with the passing of the weeks, months and years. An image that is not only given in Spain, but in many corners of the planet.

“Lakes in dry and wet areas of the world are losing volume,” say researchers from the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) at the University of Colorado in the United States. “Losses in humid tropical lakes and arctic lakes indicate more widespread drying trends than previously believed,” they add.

In their research, led by scientist Fangfang Yao, they have reviewed 250,000 snapshots captured by satellites between 1992 and 2020 to study the 1972 area of ​​the largest lakes on Earth. “It is the first comprehensive assessment of trends and drivers of variability in lake water storage globally based on a series of satellites and models,” Yao said.

Along with this photographic information, the researchers from the American university collected water levels from nine satellite altimeters and used them over the long term to reduce any uncertainty. “Rivers are well monitored, but lakes are not and they provide water for a large part of humanity,” they say. In fact, according to the estimates of these scientists, globally, freshwater lakes and reservoirs store 87% of the planet’s water, “which makes them a valuable resource for human and terrestrial ecosystems,” they warn.

This combination of long-term measurements has allowed researchers to reconstruct the volume of the lakes going back decades. “Until now they were largely unknown,” explains the team led by Yao.

“It is an exhaustive study,” says Ernesto Rodríguez Camino, senior State meteorologist and member of the Spanish Meteorological Association, in statements collected by SMC Spain. A detailed work in which the attribution of the decrease or growth in the volume of water due to various factors, including temporary evaporation, precipitation and runoff and, finally, human activities, is also analyzed for each natural lake. “The main culprits are not surprising: global warming and unsustainable human consumption,” the authors of the text point out.

The University of Oregon paper confirms the pattern that arid areas tend to lose water volume, although this research also reflects a loss of water volume in the humid tropics and at high latitudes. However, “there are 24% of water masses that tend to increase in volume,” the researchers point out. These masses are located mainly in the inner Tibetan plateau, in the great plains of northern North America and in the great Rift valley in Africa.

In the case of Spain, the largest reservoirs in the country, as concluded from this study, “show a majority tendency to lose volume of water in the observation period considered,” Rodríguez Camino points out.