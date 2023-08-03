Thursday, August 3, 2023, 2:20 p.m.



More than half of the Spaniards took it for granted before the elections that Alberto Núñez Feijóo, despite the fact that his favorite to remain in Moncloa was Pedro Sánchez. This is indicated by a macro survey of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) published this Saturday and which was prepared through 27,000 interviews between July 13 and 22.

Specifically, 51.6% of the electorate, which includes by virtue of the results of the polls both right-wing and left-wing voters, took for granted the replacement in the Presidency of the Government in favor of the president of the PP. The PSOE leader only had the confidence of 31.7% of those interviewed. The controversy comes when it comes to asking who would be the favorite candidate to lead the Executive. In this section, Sánchez prevails over Feijóo by 36% compared to 28.7%.

The CIS also asks about the preferences of those who chose to vote by mail and whose system came to be called into question by both PP and Vox. According to the survey, 30.9% of the voters who opted for early voting did so in favor of the PSOE compared to 26.3 who opted for the PP.