The Brazilian team, in a training session before the Women’s World Cup. ANDRE COELHO (EFE)

No prior medical exams. No adapted gyms. With insufficient and precarious salaries. Some even take days off from their second job to play. The disparate conditions between the players of the international teams have been portrayed in a FIFPRO report. At the gates of the Women’s Soccer World Cup, which will take place in New Zealand and Australia between July 20 and August 20, the world organization representing soccer players FIFPRO has published a study based on a survey of 362 players on the fragmented conditions of the teams in qualifying for the World Cup. “We must ensure that the framework of the game sits on a solid foundation and promotes equality, fairness and best practice for female players, regardless of where they compete,” says David Aganzo, FIFPRO President.

Despite the rise of women’s soccer, only 40% of the players who will participate in the next World Cup consider themselves professionals, according to the report. The majority do not feel that they can make football their livelihood, nor dedicate themselves solely and exclusively to it: more than half (66%) have had to ask for leave (paid or not) in their second job to attend competitions . On the way to the World Cup, 29% of the players stated that they did not receive any payment from their national team. The soccer players, for their participation, will enter an amount of 28,000 euros, more than double what they earned in the previous edition of the tournament and also the average of what they earn per season, according to comparative reports from FIFA. The figure increases if we talk about the champions: each one will get 270,000 euros if they win the title, with a total prize of 110 million compared to 440 for men. To match the pay in the men’s equivalent, however, will have to wait until 2027, according to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

While in Spain the meetings to bring positions between the F League and the unions to increase the minimum salary of the players (currently 16,000 euros) have been delayed, in the United States the situation is very different. The American teams, both women’s and men’s, reached a collective agreement last year with the US Soccer federation to equalize salaries and prize money. “It is the only federation in the world that does this,” explained American soccer player Alex Morgan, who recalled, surprised, the “good job” that FIFA has done by increasing the World Cup prize money and distributing it among the players. . “We still have a long way to go, but having direct payments to the players is something big,” said the American.

Conditions at the facilities still need to improve to reach elite level: 66% of the players believe that recovery centers do not meet standards or lack these spaces, while a third think that training pitches and stadiums of the parties did not assume the elite levels either. The athletes are also saturated by the number of matches they play, with hardly any rest days. They do not have the chance to rest either physically or mentally to recover between the different competitions, and the x-ray of the situation worsens when 70% of the soccer players assure that they did not receive an electrocardiogram prior to the tournament or 39% of them did not have access to Mental health support during Confederation championships.

FIFA announced in March equal conditions for both the men’s and women’s World Cups, a historic step, although not accompanied by improvements in the qualification pathways. Only one confederation, UEFA, provided a separate qualification process, with 12 home and away games. The other confederations accessed the 2023 Women’s World Cup through the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations or the Women’s America’s Cup. “The World Cup is the pinnacle of national team soccer, but the paths to the tournament define the conditions of the players over a very long period. Therefore, it is vital to guarantee the best possible conditions”, says Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, FIFPRO General Secretary. The body, with this report, intends to demonstrate that global standards must be established and implemented in the conditions of players in international tournaments, whatever their caliber, in the same way that they urge the establishment of a single system and path classification.

