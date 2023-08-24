An inventory carried out by the current local government of Molina reveals that more than half of the security cameras installed in the municipality in recent years do not work, according to the Councilor for Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), Fran Hernández , which commissioned the study in order to prepare said inventory and analyze the data obtained.

The team led by the mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, will carry out a plan to put all the devices into operation and unify the service, in order to continue working and promoting measures against vandalism.

According to the data provided by the different municipal departments, the municipality of Molina has a total of 282 devices installed, but 182 of them do not work. “To date, no inventory had been carried out, and now we have a detailed list with all the cameras that exist and the state in which they are found. We have been surprised to realize that 65% of video surveillance devices have not been working for a long time, something that is not understandable. The analysis provides worrying data and that does not cease to cause astonishment, “said the councilor. The person in charge of this municipal area stressed that “of the 282 cameras, 77% (217) do not have any type of maintenance, and it is something that cannot continue like this.”

In addition, the inventory also includes the number of alarms that the City Council has, the figure of which amounts to 72. “Of these, 40 do not work, so we find ourselves in a similar situation that must be changed urgently, given that Things had not been done well until now,” Hernández added.

a single company



For his part, the first deputy mayor and head of Citizen Security, Antonio Martínez, explained that the 282 security cameras belong to the departments of Public Highways, Urban Planning, Mobility, Public Buildings and Electronic Administration.

«After analyzing the data, we are going to work so that the Security and Local Police departments are the ones who manage and control the security and surveillance systems belonging to the Molina de Segura City Council. In addition, among the objectives that we set ourselves is to unify this service through a single company, which will facilitate both the management and maintenance of the devices”, he explained.

The mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, announced that “from the government team we are going to implement an urgent plan to improve these services and that all the cameras that the Consistory has work correctly and are managed and controlled by the Local Police itself. of Molina de Segura.

The mayor added that “we continue working to improve security in our city, and this is proof of that. The idea is that all the devices work and acts of vandalism can be stopped. In addition, this surveillance through video cameras will also allow monitoring the state of the streets and public areas, in order to improve the cleaning of some points.