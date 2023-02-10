Ana Belén Pérez, Encarna Guillén, Tati García, María Trinidad Herrero and Luisa Martínez de Haro, yesterday during a round table in La Arrixaca on the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. / FV

More than half of the professionals that make up the Murcian Institute for Biosanitary Research (IMIB-Pascual Parrilla) are women, specifically, 52%. Thus, 632 women and 583 men make up this staff, which adds up to a total of 1,215 troops.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, participated yesterday in the commemoration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, organized at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, which was attended by the CSIC researcher, Margarita del Val , who gave a conference on ‘Viruses and pandemics: from Covid-19 to future challenges’.

Pedreño thanked “the daily work of all the women who research in the Region, with the commitment to making their work visible, as well as promoting the access of girls to the field of science” and stressed that “IMIB integrates very important scientific projects in the field of biosanitary sciences, but it is the human teams who give true meaning to this Institute, to our hospitals and to our health centers”.

Nationally recognized scientists participated in the conference, such as Dr. Mª Luisa Martínez de Haro, the first professor of Surgery at the Spanish University and head of the Esophageal-Gastric and Digestive Surgery section of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital; Doctors Encarna Guillén, head of the Medical Genetics section of Arrixaca, tenured professor at the University of Murcia (UMU) and principal investigator of the IMIB Pascual Parrilla; Trinidad Herrero, professor of Human Anatomy at the University of Murcia, first president of the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Region and director of the University Institute for Research on Aging of the UMU; and Dr. Ana Belén Pérez Oliva, principal investigator Miguel Servet IMIB-Pascual Parrilla.

The IMIB-Pascual Parrilla is accredited by the Carlos III Health Institute as a center of research excellence. It currently maintains 501 active clinical studies, of which 114 are new.

commemorative exhibition



As a complement to this activity, you can visit until February 12, on the landing of the Maternal and Child hospital, the exhibition ‘Scientists visit the hospital’, with 28 figures of scientists, from the 4th century BC. C. to the present day.

The United Nations dedicates this year the conference to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals



The International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which is celebrated on February 11, was established by the United Nations in 2015 with the aim of connecting the international community with women and girls in science, strengthening ties between science, politics and society, to seek strategies aimed at improving the future of these.

This year the focus is on the role of women, girls and science in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).