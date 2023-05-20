Home page World

Bettina Menzel

A drone image of Lake Garda on April 28, 2023 shows the low water level due to the drought. The lake has a level of only 25 percent of its capacity. © IMAGO/Manuel Romano/ NurPhoto

Researchers from the University of Colorado have now been able to quantify the global water shortage very precisely in a study. Around half of all lakes are affected.

Colorado – The Man Made climate change shows increasingly clear effects. The global water loss in lakes averages 22 gigatons, researchers from the University of Colorado found in a Thursday (May 18) in the journal Science published study out of here. The scientists see the reasons for this in climate change and human consumption. Therein lies the problem and the solution at the same time.

More than half of the lakes worldwide are losing water: Germany is also affected

Experts warn that extreme weather events such as floods and droughts are becoming more frequent due to ongoing climate change. Italy has already been hit by severe drought this year and then by floods. France and After the drought summer last year, Spain is left with fewer groundwater reserves there than the year before. Catalonia’s reservoirs are only 26 percent full, compared to 58 percent a year ago. According to the current study by the team led by hydrologist Fangfang Yao from the University of Colorado in Boulder, 53 percent of the world’s lakes are losing water, which is more than half of them.

Water shortage is also an issue in this country: In the past 20 years, Germany lost around 15.2 billion tons of water, as the German Research Center for Geosciences was able to prove recently. Experts warned that rain alone cannot remedy the situation. In Germany, water still comes from the tap, but elsewhere the precious commodity is rationed due to the acute shortage. The South African metropolis of Cape Town, for example, has already had to order austerity measures in the past.

Water shortage study: Even in humid regions like the tropics, there is less water

The Colorado team’s study paints a fairly accurate picture of global water decline. Researchers developed a technique to measure changes in water levels in nearly 2,000 of the world’s largest lakes and reservoirs, which together account for roughly 90 percent of the world’s freshwater stored in lakes. The data was based on around 250,000 satellite images from almost 30 years – from 1992 to 2020. Global reserves shrank on average by around half the water volume of Lake Constance every year, which corresponds to a total of around 22 gigatons per year.

In contrast to previous studies, the researchers from Colorado were also able to demonstrate a decline in water in rather humid regions such as the tropics. Reservoirs in particular lost water around the world: They lost around two thirds of their reserves, which, however, was also due to sediment deposits, according to the experts. In a study at the beginning of the year, researchers from the United Nations pointed out that reservoirs around the world are in danger of losing around a quarter of their original storage capacities by 2050 for this reason.

According to researchers, this is how the lack of water can be counteracted: politics is required

The researchers from Colorado also had good news: around a quarter of the bodies of water examined worldwide (24 percent) recorded an increase in water volume. These were mostly lakes in sparsely populated regions, including the inner Tibetan Plateau, the Great Plains of the United States, and areas with new reservoirs such as the Yangtze River Basins (China), Mekong River Basins (Southeast Asia), and Nile River Basins (Africa). ). In Germany, the Müritz in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was one of the lakes with a growing water volume.

In addition, the scientists also proposed solutions as to how the water shortage can be counteracted. “If human consumption is an important factor behind the decline in lake water storage, we can adapt and explore new strategies to mitigate the decline on a large scale,” said co-author According to a report by the German Press Agency, Ben Livneh. Lake Sevan in Armenia is an example where regulation of water withdrawal has ensured that the volume has increased.

Geophysicist Sarah Cooley from the University of Oregon emphasizes how important such laws would be worldwide in a comment on the study. She points to the result that it is estimated that almost a quarter of the world’s population lives in a catchment area with a large, drying up lake. If, according to scientists, laws play a role in combating water shortages, it is now up to politicians, as climate activists are already demanding (bme with dpa).