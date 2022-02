Police action on February 3 in the neighborhood of La Paz, in which workers from the distribution company had to intervene to cut illegal hookups. / ROS CAVAL / AGM

Almost by chance, the Local Police came across numerous illegal marijuana crops in buildings in the La Paz neighborhood. In a persecution of some young people for different reasons, municipal agents noticed last Thursday, February 3, the existence, in a block of Río Tajo street, of an ‘indoor’ cannabis plantation