Weeks after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the number of Americans who claimed to have voted for him in 1960 was significantly higher than the number who actually supported the Democrat. With Brexit, as the years go by, the opposite may end up happening. Seven years after the referendum that caused the most painful divorce in recent European history, more than half (52%) of those who supported that decision believe that it has been a failure, according to a survey that UK in a Changing Europethe organization that in the United Kingdom has kept the flame of Europeanism alive during all this time, has commissioned the polling company Public First.

Between May 26 and June 2, a selection of more than 4,000 leavers (from the verb leave, to leave or abandon; as supporters of Brexit are known in political jargon) he answered a long list of questions whose answers, in the preliminary report released this week, draw a still diffuse but increasingly evident repentance. if the word Brexit arose from the combination Britain+Exit (UK + Exit), the new buzzword is Bregret (Britain + Regret, i.e. UK + Repentance). Together with the data from this survey, the tracking that the company has carried out in recent years YouGov It reflects the highest percentage to date of Britons who today would support the rejoining of the United Kingdom into the EU: 58.2%.

“Many of those who supported Brexit believe that they have failed because politicians have let them down. The danger of thinking like this is in the deterioration that it entails regarding trust in politicians or in politics,” said Anand Menon, Professor of Politics at King’s College and director of UK in a Changing Europe.

A detailed look at the guts of the survey of UK in a Changing Europe shows how there is still a mixture of anger and denial of reality among Eurosceptics. Compared to 52% of those who clearly affirm that Brexit has ended badly or very badly, only 10% defend that its result has been good or very good. In the middle there is a curious group that is reminiscent, in its approach, of the excuses used by many of the current conservative politicians, including the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak. 17% of those consulted ensure that the experiment has gone neither well nor badly, and another 15% affirm that it is still too early to draw a conclusion one way or the other.

Brexit excuses

If the consensus of analysts, when Brexit was hardly an imagined reality, already indicated that its application could mean a loss of up to four percentage points in the British gross domestic product, the course of the years has been an added chain of unpleasant surprises . The current inflation in the United Kingdom, at 8.7%, has a lot to do with a decision that reduced the country’s production capacity and competitiveness. The Sunak government had to devote a considerable effort to redressing an inherited conflict, that of Northern Ireland’s lace in the post-Brexit era, which had poisoned the relationship between London and Brussels. And the famous promise of the tories to eradicate from the British legal system all the laws (more than 4,000) incorporated into the acquis communautaire for almost half a century turned out to be an impossible mission. Downing Street has just removed 600, the most irrelevant, after admitting that carrying out such a commitment would mean unmanageable chaos for administration and business.

The populist politician Nigel Farage, one of the main promoters of leaving the EU when he was at the head of the UKIP party, has been one of the first to openly admit the failure of Brexit. He said it in mid-May, but shook off any blame: “What all this has shown, I fear, is that our politicians are as useless as the Brussels commissioners. They have carried out a disastrous management”, Farage told the BBC.

However, the eurosceptics consulted by the survey of Public First they prove to have a slightly more honest view of what happened than Farage’s. 62% of them admit that “there was no way that Brexit could have gone well”, from the perspective of time, compared to just 29% who think that “there was a way that Brexit could have worked, but it was not carried out”.

The distribution of blame is much more varied, and prevents drawing a definitive conclusion. 51% of those consulted believe that British politicians failed to close a good agreement with Brussels. Curiously, 32% accuse the Conservative Party of never having fully believed in Brexit and of not putting it into practice correctly. Another 32% affirm that the United Kingdom complied too much with the demands of the EU. And even 17% think that the war in Ukraine drastically changed the landscape to the point of making it impossible for Brexit to work.

The survey, in any case, is an exercise in melancholy. Neither the Conservatives nor the Labor opposition want Brexit to return to the political debate. The same as 72% of those consulted. And above all, acknowledging that things are not going well is not the same as admitting one’s own mistake: 84% of the Eurosceptics who have agreed to respond continue to be proud of the direction of their vote in the 2016 referendum.

