More than half of taxi drivers will not be able to work from September due to registration of OSGOP

In two weeks, more than half of taxi drivers will not be able to return to work. The drivers have not met the new requirements that come into force on September 1 and will lose the opportunity to work as taxi drivers. This is stated in a letter from the Digital World Digital Platform Users Union to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Self-employed drivers cannot obtain work permits

To continue working in September, drivers must obtain compulsory civil liability insurance of the carrier to passengers (OSGOP), which is intended to protect clients during the trip. However, to do this, it is necessary to obtain a permit to work as a taxi driver. According to the head of the association representing the interests of large taxi companies and individual drivers, Valery Korneev, not everyone has managed to obtain it.

2.5 million people work in the taxi industry in Russia

In total, 2.5 million people are currently employed in the taxi industry, of which 1.5 million are self-employed, the rest work with taxi companies. At the same time, among the self-employed, only 21 thousand people (1.5 percent of the total) have a permit to operate, among taxi company employees there are significantly more of them – 600 thousand people (60 percent). It is noted that they mainly work in Moscow. Thus, only 25 percent of drivers have a permit to work in the taxi industry.

Korneev noted that obtaining the necessary permit is more difficult than it seems. The task is especially difficult for the self-employed. According to the law, in order to obtain it, it is necessary to paint the car in the required color in the region, as well as have a waybill with marks on the daily medical and technical inspection. However, Russia lacks the infrastructure within which self-employed workers could fulfill these requirements.

The head of the association added that as a result of this, the majority of taxi drivers will not be able to legalize themselves, and therefore employees of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will be able to punish drivers for the lack of OSGOP.

The Ministry of Finance did not support the idea of ​​postponing the introduction of new requirements for taxi drivers

The Digital World Union of Users of Digital Platforms asked the head of government to postpone the entry into force of the innovation in its letter.

However, as they clarify “News”, The Ministry of Finance has already expressed its opinion on this matter. The department did not support the postponement of the introduction of new requirements for taxi drivers. The ministry explained that the presence of OSGOP will ensure the protection of passengers. Thus, the insurance amount in the event of damage to a client in a car will increase from 500 thousand to 2 million rubles.