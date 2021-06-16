Bar terrace area in a square in Santiago de Compostela, on June 6. César Arxina / Europa Press

The economic recovery is increasingly palpable at street level, especially after the end of the state of alarm. When walking through the large cities of Spain, the progressive return to normality is verified and more and more businesses are seen with an activity similar to that which existed before the coronavirus. However, consumption is still restricted by the reluctance of customers to recover the previous activity, when the pandemic continues to strike and the entire population has not yet been vaccinated. For this reason, more than half of Spaniards still do not leave bars, for fear of contagion or the need to contain spending.

This is one of the main data extracted from the study carried out by the Association of companies and manufacturers of mass consumption (Aecoc) presented this Wednesday, which analyzes the changes in purchasing and consumption habits due to the pandemic. If the focus is placed on the detail of this indicator, 55% of those surveyed say that now they do not leave bars and restaurants. 20% did not do it before, and still do not. Of the rest, two thirds justify it because of the fear of the virus and contagion and the rest because of the need to save and reduce their expenses. “The consumer is recovering a certain normality and this will accelerate with vaccination. Although almost half are still afraid of contagion, ”says Rosario Pedrosa, manager of the commercial and marketing area of ​​Aecoc. In fact, 52% of those surveyed say they still leave home as little as possible.

Despite this, the study provides hope: the respondents hope to regain their pre-covid lifestyle habits with vaccination. That is, the reactivation of social activities and the return to consuming certain products should return over the months thanks to the advance of immunization. This recovery of confidence is also reflected in other studies, for example by the Sociological Research Center (CIS), which placed it at 77.8% in April, the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

In any case, this recovery in consumption will not be linear, since there are a third of households that admit to having a worse economic situation than before the crisis. That is one of the reasons why 94% of those surveyed have spent less since the start of the pandemic: 29% because they have had to adjust their budget, 34% because they prefer to save and 37% who say that now you don’t need to spend that much.

Looking forward to vacation

Looking ahead to next summer, the Aecoc study also confirms the improvement in travel forecasts. The tourism sector, suffocated after more than a year with very diminished income, needs international tourists to return, as well as national tourists to sustain part of their activity. The report places the percentage of consumers who will go on vacation in the coming months at 53%, while 25% will not leave their usual residence (last year 49% were those who opted to stay at home).

“Four out of ten will go out this summer to hotels, hostels, rural houses or tourist apartments, more than 10 percentage points higher than last year,” says Pedrosa. 33% of those surveyed say they will go to their second residence (the same level as in 2020) and 12% want to travel abroad this time. Positive data, but with nuances: 88% say they will spend less on their trips this time.

All changes in consumption are reflected in purchases in supermarkets. For example, six out of ten respondents now pay more attention to prices and promotions, although this indicator drops four percentage points compared to the study of November last year. “It seems that this price sensitivity is easing,” explains the Aecoc expert, partly thanks to the economic improvement.

More internet shopping and food delivery

In addition, there are other trends that have exploded during the pandemic and do not appear to be a flash in the pan. For example, the boom in online shopping and food delivery. “The growth of sales on-line, the delivery the increase in household consumption are factors that are here to stay. Companies will have to study it, depending on the categories, and adapt to this change ”, adds Pedrosa. Among the new habits, the report also highlights the consumption of food at home: 72% of those surveyed cook more than before the pandemic.

Regarding food delivery orders, 37% of consumers use them. Of them, half do it on a regular basis (once a week or more). And a third of those surveyed have increased the budget they spent on this concept before the pandemic. Regarding electronic commerce, 72% buy mass consumer products online, of which four out of ten buy more than before the covid. There is another revealing fact about the importance that it will maintain in the future: 95% of those surveyed say that they will continue to use this channel when the health emergency ends, so that the greater weight of these digital sales will continue over time.