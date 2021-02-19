58% of SMEs noted a profit at the end of 2020, only 22% of small and medium-sized businesses suffered a loss, and 18% went to zero, according to a study by PSB, conducted jointly with Opora Rossii and Magram Market Research. More than 1.7 thousand companies from various business sectors throughout Russia were surveyed.

Almost half of the respondents reported that they were unable to receive the expected income during the New Year holidays and the pre-holiday days due to the strengthening of coronavirus restrictions in most regions.

At the end of the year, even in a pandemic, enterprises made a profit, because they were able to rebuild, take anti-crisis measures, cut costs and properly organize their work, says Vladimir Gamza, chairman of the RF CCI committee on financial markets and credit organizations. He noted that the performance of SMEs was better than expected. According to forecasts, 60% of companies should have ended the year with losses, and only 40% with profit.

Measures of state and banking support provided significant assistance to SMEs. The companies’ debt has grown by 1 trillion rubles, the PSB press service said, but this load cannot be called significant.

In 2021, 75% of enterprises may gain profit, according to Vladimir Gamza and co-chairman of Delovaya Rossiya Anton Danilov-Danilyan.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Not at a loss: more than half of SMEs ended the year with a profit