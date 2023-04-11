54% of single men would be willing to use ChatGPT to generate conversations on dating apps in order to appear funnier or smarter, according to a survey by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

The study, done with UK singles, also revealed that 51% of women would use artificial intelligence to talk to several potential partners at the same time.

+ ChatGPT: ‘Destruction of jobs is fast and visible, creation is slow and invisible’, says Pastore

Despite the numbers being high, 57% of respondents admitted that using ChatGPT in a dating environment is a dishonest practice. Given this, only 37% said they would be open to using the tool to enhance their profiles.

“Sadly, dating has become a numbers game. Now, with the availability of AI tools like ChatGPT, it’s no surprise to me that single people have said they would use it to help them stand out from the crowd. The use of chatbots is misleading and a real cause for concern. Authenticity is at the heart of a relationship, and while a ChatGPT-generated message feels real, it will only take you so far and ultimately it won’t be true,” says Crystal Cansdale, dating expert at Inner Circle.

Furthermore, ChatGPT can be used by scammers to enhance existing scams carried out through dating apps. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to some tips to avoid falling into this type of fraud: