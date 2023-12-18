For 55% of Russians surveyed, 2023 was better or as good as 2022. This is stated in the results of a survey conducted by VTB and Otkritie Bank, which Izvestia reviewed on December 18.

It is clarified that 52% of respondents believe that 2023 turned out well for them (5% rated it as very successful, 47% called it rather successful). In St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region this figure was 58%, in Siberia – 49%. At the same time, for 29% of respondents this year turned out to be better than last, and for another 26% it was just as good. A third of Russians considered the outgoing year to be unsuccessful, and 15% found it difficult to answer this question.

Among the main positive aspects of the outgoing year, Russians highlighted the absence of problems with their health and the health of loved ones (33%), a vacation that left pleasant memories (29%), and harmony in personal relationships (21%). 19% of respondents saw an increase in income, 12% noted a new job, 11% got a pet, and 9% completed renovations or made a major purchase. In addition, 3% of respondents invested successfully in 2023, and 2% got married.

At the same time, 33% of Russians reported an improvement in their financial situation in 2023. For another 36%, their financial situation has not changed.

Experts noted that, when asked about their financial strategy this year, 13% of Russians surveyed reported that they took out loans for large purchases and spent more. Including 5% who took out a mortgage. At the same time, 18% of respondents spent and saved in equal measure, trying to maintain a balance, 29% mostly saved, accumulating funds in deposits and savings accounts. And only 40% did not burden themselves with loans and did not save.

Earlier, on December 11, it was reported that, according to a study by Renaissance Bank, Russians began to feel happier. Thus, according to analysts, in the first quarter of 2023, the happiness index of the country’s residents was 6.6 points, and in the completed third quarter – 7.2 points out of 10. The percentage of people who feel absolutely unhappy has decreased – from 13% in the first quarter. quarter to 7% in the third quarter. The number of absolutely happy citizens increased by 8% compared to the first quarter. Moreover, the younger the person, the higher the happiness indicator.

On July 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the opinion that a person is happy when he lives the work to which he has dedicated his life.