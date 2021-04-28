More than half of Russians are ready to retrain a new or related specialty against the background of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the related development of technologies. This is stated in a study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and The Network with the participation of hh.ru “Analysis of global trends in retraining and career paths”, which is available “RIA News”…

The study involved 209 thousand people from 190 countries, including about 17 thousand from Russia.

“In anticipation of the consequences of the pandemic, more than two thirds of employees in the world are ready to undergo retraining, in Russia – more than half, 56%. Interest in developing new skills is highest among those respondents who are at the beginning or middle of their careers, ”the study says.

As the authors note, the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated a situation where workers in almost every industry began to worry that they could lose their jobs due to advances in technology. According to the survey, during the pandemic, fears of automation increased among 41% of respondents around the world, in Russia this figure is slightly lower – 31.5%. The growing concern is especially true for people working in financial institutions, telecommunications and insurance companies.

Employees seeking retraining tend to be in the service sector, customer service or sales – nearly three quarters of those surveyed globally with such responsibilities said they were ready to retrain to get another job. It is noted that representatives of less vulnerable sectors – health and medicine, social services, science and research – have generally expressed less interest in changing careers. In Russia, the marketing and communications sector is added to this list.

The study showed that digital and information technologies are at the top of the list of potential career paths. Thus, over 20% of respondents around the world working in the creative field or in the arts, consulting and media said they are ready to retrain to work in the digital field. It is noted that office and management positions, such as HR and marketing, were also among the most attractive career paths.

According to the research of the Rabota.ru service, presented in March, more than half of Russians (63%) are ready to change their current place of work. It is noted that more often than other specialists, security workers, representatives of the trade and transport sectors would like to quit.