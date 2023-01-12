According to a Censuswide research on a sample of 7,010 people in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands and Sweden, more than half of gamers (52%) recognize themselves more in their virtual alter ego than in their role in real life. The digital world is a true mirror of the real world and the research shows that 58% of gamers feel at ease when playing within the walls of the house, while 52% when spending time with friends and family and 46 % when engaging in hobbies and interests. The survey shows that 60% of players choose to play after work, revealing the gaming preferences of some categories of professionals. For example, office workers (44%), doctors and healthcare professionals (42%), financial sector experts (38%) and science sector experts (40%) prefer strategy games, while those who work in the sector IT (45%) as well as creatives (40%) find greater authenticity by participating in role-playing games.

Based on this data, Lenovo has collaborated with cartoonist and game designer Salva Espín to create a collection of limited edition stickers, which interpret this duality between online and offline. The stickers created by Salva Espín will be available to the public in selected markets and, in Italy, only in Spazio Lenovo – the Lenovo flagship store in Corso Matteotti 10 in Milan. “It was incredible to take part in this project, which allowed me to express all my passions: design, gaming and technology,” commented Salva Espín. “I had a lot of fun throughout the entire creative process, working closely with the Lenovo team to shape the five sticker designs that matched the profiles that emerged from the survey. I’ve already customized my Lenovo Legion 7 with stickers that represent the duality between me as a pro and my gamer alter-ego, and I can’t wait to see how these designs become an integral part of thousands of people’s laptops.” .