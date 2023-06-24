Colombia has already spent several decades without correcting the modest panorama of its exports. It is a sector concentrated in only 16 companies, led by Ecopetrol, the largest company in the country, and followed by the mining multinationals Drummond and Carbones del Cerrejón. Despite the fact that the causes have been well diagnosed, the promises of each government to unblock the situation and expand the export offer have remained in the realm of intentions. It is enough to review various regional measurements to verify a not very optimistic panorama due to the maelstrom of non-tariff barriers, the delay in logistics or other customs shadows.

The president of the National Association of Foreign Trade (Ancoldex), Javier Díaz, said a week ago during the annual Asobancaria convention that in Colombia “the risks derived from paperwork and drug trafficking” basically make foreign trade impossible. A position that touched sensitive nerves in a country that is trying to shake off inflation and adjust the indicators of a troubled economy after the pandemic. It was also Díaz who explained that, of a total of 10,000 registered exporting companies, only a handful account for 53% of the commercial activity.

“At the base of the pyramid there are some 9,000 companies that barely make up 2% of the export basket,” explains Díaz in conversation with EL PAÍS. Under this framework of high concentration, a market develops that has not fully exploited its real capacity: “If we exported the average per capita of other countries in the region, we should be close to 120,000 million dollars. But we barely reached 57,000 million. Half of what a country, with the size and population of Colombia, should export”.

The person in charge of the Private Competitiveness Council, Ana Fernanda Maiguashca, breaks down the statistics further and recognizes that there is a feature of the current scenario that generates particular concern: “In principle you find a series of quite diverse companies, but when you look closely it is of small and medium-sized companies that have exported only once in the last ten years”. The weight of exports within GDP in Colombia is around 16%, led by the oil and coal sectors, extractive industries with products to which no value is added in the country. The problem, for the experts, is related in the first place to the tariff barriers.

“In Colombia, the rates on average are not very high,” argues Maiguashca, “what does happen is that they are very dispersed and organizing the process for such a complex structure is not easy.” Another matter has to do with paperwork with colonial overtones and that the also former director of Banco de la República labels as “para-tariff barriers.” Ask for a permit here and a registration there and a stamp elsewhere. “This reality is part of our institutional culture and for most experts it constitutes the great obstacle to international trade,” she concludes. And the third limitation is anchored in an almost congenital backwardness of infrastructure. Javier Díaz recalls that the productive apparatus was installed “in the center of the country”, contrary to what happened in other countries such as Chile or Peru. “Connecting the ports has been very difficult and we depend on the least competitive system, which is the highway. Navigation on the Magdalena River does not work and the railway was left to die”.

Exports grew by 4.9% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022, according to data from the Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). An acceptable figure if one takes into account that imports contracted 7.4% in a context of global instability due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine or the trade conflict between the United States and China. José Manuel Restrepo, former Minister of Foreign Trade, recognizes before the evidence that Colombia is one of the countries in the region that has less “use of international markets.”

But the current rector of the EIA University also assures that things must be put in their context: “Colombia has made a great effort to increase the share of non-mining exports. But the effort must focus on strengthening strategies that allow micro and small businesses, which represent a large proportion of the business fabric in Colombia, to take advantage of international markets.

Restrepo also recalls that this handful of 16 large companies makes a great contribution to GDP, which is also highly concentrated. Sergio Guzmán, in charge of the Colombia Risk Analysis think tank, adds that these companies are the only ones with the capacity to cover tax expenses, have an infrastructure close to the ports, or pay for their own means of transportation.

“Gasoline is rising in price,” concludes Guzmán, “getting to ports is becoming more expensive and freight is more expensive.” An issue that is aggravated by the geographical fragmentation of the country. Colombia has been looking “inwards for many years,” says Díaz. A significant part of the growth has been supported by a market of 50 million consumers that, despite not being insignificant, has its risks: “We have not had a new exportable goods offer since the 70s with flowers. There is no impetus to diversify. Now we are dealing with exotic fruits or avocado. But there are no large networks or export projects”.

Maiguashca provides another piece of information: by 2021, 6% of the large exporting firms contributed 79.3% of total exports. This is a concentration trend worldwide, which in the Colombian case worsens. Additionally, continues the president of the private body that monitors competitiveness, “the world has come a long way with the advent of digital commerce and we do not have as much opportunity for improvement because it is difficult to stay through the export process precisely as a result of all these administrative obstacles.

Where do so many talanqueras come from? For Díaz, the answer would have to be found in the unsuccessful state policies to contain drug trafficking. The person in charge of Analdex explains that the authorities have wanted to control even the smallest detail of formal companies. Ultimately, it is an “over-regulated” market, overwhelmed by inspections that take a long time: “Clearing a container through customs in our times takes several days, while in Panama it takes minutes. Then come the inspections and fines that discourage businessmen from participating in the foreign market”.

Díaz, however, also proposes solutions: “We must give more strength to the local authorized economic operator and deepen the digital inspection process more than the physical one.” Likewise, he recalls that in the United States after the attacks of September 11, the authorities were convinced that they did not have to pursue merchandise, but rather know in detail who the foreign trade operators are. The requirements for certification have risen. That is the path in the opinion of Javier Díaz: “it would expedite the work so that the DIAN, the anti-narcotics police, INVIMA and the ICA are more effective.”

