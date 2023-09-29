From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/29/2023 – 20:30

Research by Serasa shows that 3 out of 4 Brazilians say they have already sought or taken out credit at some point in their financial trajectory. More than half of them (52%) say they have done this in the last year.



The data was released by the study “Regional Finance: differences in the relationship with money between the States of Brazil”, carried out by Serasa in partnership with Opinion Box.

Credit card (53%) and personal loan (48%) are the most popular methods in the country. Furthermore, Brazilians say they use payroll loans (21%) and special checks (13%).

According to the survey, the search for an extra limit occurs mainly to pay debts (35%), clear one’s name (21%) and pay unexpected expenses (19%). Taking care of your health (12%), grocery shopping (10%) and starting a business (10%) are also among the main reasons.

The states with consumers who hire the most and seek extra limits are Pará (83%), Amazonas (80%), Mato Grosso do Sul (80%), Rio de Janeiro (79%) and Goiás (79%). Alagoas, in turn, appears at the bottom of the ranking, with 69%.