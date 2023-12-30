Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/30/2023 – 15:03

The bar and restaurant sector shows signs of recovery, but still struggles to operate profitably, reveals research by the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel). Although the number of companies working in the black has grown, the majority still have to deal with problems such as accumulated debts and unpaid loans, says the survey, which interviewed 1,647 entrepreneurs from all over Brazil between December 20th and 27th.

In November, the number of companies operating at a loss, 23%, remained stable in relation to the October survey and 34% remained in balance, showing that the majority (57%) have problems operating at a profit. For 43%, it was possible to operate with a positive margin, an increase of 7% compared to the previous month, when 36% reached this mark.

According to the president of Abrasel, Paulo Solmucci, the year ends with a recovery in revenue, but with many companies still in debt, with taxes in arrears and having to pay loans taken out during the period of the covid-19 pandemic, which meant that most did not make a profit in November.

According to Abrasel, the debt challenge persists, with 38% of companies reporting late payments. The main areas of default include federal taxes (69%), state taxes (45%), bank debts (40%), labor charges (29%), public services (water, gas and electricity – 22%), suppliers ( 21%) and property rental (18%).

“It is also necessary to highlight the challenge of bars and restaurants to restore inflation, with 53% of companies stating that they were unable to adjust their prices in line with average inflation – 22% of them had adjustments below the general index and 31% did not change their prices. Only 10% stated that they were able to make adjustments above inflation and 36% adjusted their prices in accordance with the general index”, informs Abrasel.

Jobs

Last month, 21% of companies in the sector hired new employees, which means a positive sign of growth. The percentage is higher than that of companies that reported layoffs, which was 14%. The majority of companies (64%) kept their workforce stable.

According to Abrasel, the prospects for hiring results in December are also encouraging, with 27% of companies planning to hire more employees and only 6% indicating their intention to lay off employees.