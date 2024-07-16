For the first time, more than half of Americans support building a wall on the southern border to curb immigration. Specifically, 53% of the population favors this measure, according to a Gallup poll The polling firm said Friday that the wall is up 13 points from 2019, the last time it included the wall in its annual migration survey, which has been conducted since 1965. Seventy-seven percent of respondents described the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border as “a crisis” (42 percent) or “a serious problem” (35 percent). The numbers come amid a sharp rise in the number of people — regardless of political affiliation — who prefer less immigration to the country and are calling for broader measures to that end.

Taken together, the poll results reflect how the American electorate has taken a tougher stance on immigration amid an election campaign in which the issue has been a major focus for both parties. For starters, significantly more American adults than a year ago — 55 percent versus 41 percent — would like to see less immigration to the United States. According to Gallup, that figure marks the first time since 2005 that a majority of Americans want less immigration, and this year’s figure is the highest percentage holding that view since 58 percent in 2001. The all-time high was 65 percent, recorded in 1993 and 1995.

And although 64% of respondents believe that migration is a good thing for the country, that percentage fell 4 points compared to last year and 13 compared to 2020, when it reached its peak of 77%. Meanwhile, the percentage of those who see it as a bad thing increased, from 27% to 32%, although the figure remains far from the maximum recorded in 2002 —42%— after the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

The poll, conducted June 3-24, also included questions about other proposals to address immigration besides building a wall on the southern border. All of the responses reflect the anti-immigration bias. For example, 47% of respondents support deporting all immigrants living illegally in the United States back to their home country, up 10% from 2019. By party line, 84% of Republicans favor such a measure, which is not surprising given that Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate for the November election, has promised to carry out the “largest deportation operation in American history” if he returns to the White House.

In addition, 76% of people surveyed think that significantly more Border Patrol agents should be hired, 1% more than five years ago. As for establishing a path to citizenship for immigrants who came to the United States illegally, 30% are against it, 12% more than in 2019. Put another way, the number of people in favor of this measure fell from 81% to 70% in the same period. And the percentage of the population who do not agree with allowing immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children — the so-called dreamers—have the opportunity to become U.S. citizens if they meet certain requirements over a period of time increased four points, from 15% to 19%.

Gallup also included a new question this year about the Biden administration’s new measures in June to close the border with Mexico when daily crossings exceed 2,500 for a week, restrict asylum for those who enter illegally, and enable the rapid expulsion of those who are denied that protection. Sixty-three percent were in favor of “the president and the Secretary of Homeland Security temporarily banning people from seeking asylum when the southwestern border is overwhelmed.”

Democrats and independents slightly harden their stance

While responses predictably vary based on respondents’ political affiliation, the results show that Democratic and independent voters have hardened slightly on immigration. Republicans have also done so, but this is less surprising because that has been the trend in recent years.

Overall, all three groups are significantly more likely than they were a year ago to favor less immigration. This includes a 15-point increase among Republicans (to 88%), an 11-point increase among independents (to 50%) and a 10-point increase among Democrats (to 28%). Democrats are now the group most likely to keep immigration levels as they are (41%) compared to almost the same percentage last year who said they should increase immigration. The number in favor of an increase has plummeted 14 points in just one year to 26%.

However, there remains a significant gap between Democrats and Republicans. Overall, Republicans favor much more restrictive immigration policies. While Republican respondents overwhelmingly support measures such as mass deportation of undocumented immigrants and building a wall on Mexico’s southern border, Democrats show the strongest support for allowing DACA recipients the opportunity to stay in the United States.