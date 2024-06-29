Axios: 60% of Americans Oppose Biden’s Run for President

More than half of US voters (60 percent) believe US President Joe Biden should be replaced in the upcoming presidential election. Axios writes about this with reference to the results of a survey conducted by the consulting group Morning Consult.

A majority of Americans surveyed (57 percent) among those who watched the debate thought Trump outperformed Biden. This view is held by 19 percent of Democratic voters, 60 percent of independent voters and 93 percent of Republican voters.

The survey was conducted online and involved 2,068 respondents. The margin of error was +/- two percentage points.

Related materials:

Earlier, the American newspaper The Washington Post published ten alternative candidates to replace US President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections, and the editorial board of The New York Times called on Biden to withdraw from the election race.

The pre-election televised debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was broadcast by CNN. The rivals agreed only on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine. It was noted that the parties held out without mutual insults for 20 minutes.

The channel later found out that Biden’s speech had caused panic in the Democratic Party. According to it, Democrats were concerned that Biden looked unfavorable compared to his opponent and had failed to regain the trust of Americans. Following the debate, the question of whether Biden should remain the Democratic presidential candidate was privately raised.