It may have felt like this for some time, but for the first time half of all cars sold are SUVs.

If you thought the SUV was a temporary hype, you were wrong: the rise of the SUV is unstoppable. Even though low cars are cheaper, more efficient and better for the environment, SUVs will dominate the sales statistics in 2023. In fact, a milestone has now been reached.

For the first time in history, SUVs make up more than half (51%) of all new cars sold in Europe. This is evident from figures from Dataforce. Last year this was still 48%. For those who prefer absolute numbers: 3.37 million new SUVs have been added in Europe in the past six months.

The most popular SUV of all was (by far) the Tesla Model Y. This car was impossible to find: 138,152 cars were registered. The followed at number two Volkswagen T-Roc, which accounted for 104,465 registrations. Toyota also participated nicely, with the Yaris Cross at number three.

The complete top 10 of best-selling SUVs in Europe was as follows:

Tesla Model Y: 138,152 Volkswagen T-Roc: 104,465 Toyota Yaris Cross: 96,849 Volkswagen Tiguan: 90,958 Dacia Duster: 88,038 Hyundai Tucson: 83,205 Peugeot 2008: 83,033 Kia Sportage: 78,175 Renault Captur: 77,899 Ford Puma: 77,508

Are there still people who just buy a no-nonsense B-segmenter? Still, in addition to the SUVs, it is still the B-segment cars that are doing well. The small segment (A plus B segment) accounted for just under a million cars. The Dacia Sandero was the bestseller in this category.

