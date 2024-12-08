Barcelona City Council has just published the report Gender in figures. Living conditions of women and gender inequalities in the city (2024)about the situation of the population from a gender perspectivea study that is prepared every five years and was last published in 2019, before the pandemic.

The document highlights that more than half of 17 and 18 year old girls have suffered sexual harassment and that Complaints to the Mossos increase year after year: highlights that in 2022 they will be attended to 659 sexual assaults in the city, which represented an increase of 41% compared to the previous year. They were all perpetrated by men.

Cases of sexual harassment in different spaces, from networks to public or leisure places, increase with age and reach 51.8% in the last years of high school and vocational training.

Fear in the street

According to the study, women They have a greater perception of insecurity in public spaces and they suffer different types of crimes: while men are victims of crimes against non-sexual personal safety linked to the use of physical force, women suffer more thefts due to pulling. Although they suffer fewer criminal acts (48.4% compared to 58.7% themselves), they suffer them more on public transport and in establishments.

The report also highlights that The number of older women living alone in the city is growing, making up 52% ​​of that groupand that they are the ones who suffer the most from unwanted loneliness, especially in the lower social classes. Single-person households, he indicates, are the most common in the city and represent 32% of the total.

female poverty

“Poverty in Barcelona is feminine”says the study, which explains that, depending on individual income, The risk of poverty in the event of autonomy is 40.5% among women in the city and 29.4% among men. The wage poverty rate is also higher for them (13.8% compared to 11.4%). While in the retirement pension there is a difference of 600 euros between the two.

This difference also remains in home ownership, since 59.4% of men live in houses that are theirs compared to 53.5% of women. A relationship that is reversed when looking at rental homes: 43.1% versus 37.7%. In 2021, furthermore, 24.1% of women and 21.1% of men were unable to keep their home at an adequate temperature in the cold and warm months, in which they deferred some payment.

Salary gap

The wage gap exceeds 17% in Barcelonawhere there is, says the study, “a feminization of partiality and temporality”, since 26.4% of women work part-time compared to 12.9% of men. “The Barcelona labor market is a segregated market from a gender perspective, both horizontally and vertically: there are markedly masculinized sectors and others feminized“confirms the study.

Among the sectors occupied mostly by men are construction, industry and transportation, while women are the majority in healthcare, personal services and education. 59.4% of the management positions are held by them. Besides, Care professionals are mostly women, foreigners and in an irregular administrative situation.

Low birth rate

Comparison of the figures also reveals that In the last ten years fertility has decreasedwhich has left the birth rate at 29.7 per 1,000 women. Voluntary termination of pregnancy was 33.6% among women between 15 and 49 years old in 2022. In general, young people, especially girls “live sexuality in a less heteronormative way”concludes the document.

Although Life expectancy is higher, 24% of women say they have fair or poor health compared to 18.3% of men. A perception that is accentuated among the most disadvantaged classes and that intensifies with age. 31.3% of women suffer from a mental health disorder more frequently than men, among whom 21.6% suffer from it. As a consequence, 23% of them consume some psychotropic drug compared to 12.8% of them.