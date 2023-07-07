Sales of new-build homes fell sharply in the first three months of this year, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) and the Kadaster report. In the first quarter of 2023, there were 3,000 transactions, a decrease of more than 52 percent compared to the same period last year.

New-build homes have become more expensive. The average price rose 3.6 percent. The decline in the first quarter is stronger than in the final quarter of 2022, when the number of sales of new homes fell by 50 percent on an annual basis.

Estate agents see more new construction as a solution for the flow on the housing market, the NVM trade association said on Thursday. Although that organization saw the first signs of recovery in the second quarter, there are also concerns about the delivery of new homes. Problems are the slow granting of permits and long procedures that are often necessary to start building. See also Health - Hormone therapy for menopause associated with increased risk of dementia

Homeowners sold just over 40,000 existing homes in the first quarter, 7.9 percent less than a year earlier. According to the calculations of Statistics Netherlands, prices fell by 0.7 percent. It is the first time since 2014 that house prices fell on an annual basis in a quarter, the statistics office reports.

The NVM previously reported a much sharper fall in house prices. Those figures are more incomplete, but at the same time more up-to-date. The organization bases itself on the moment a purchase contract is signed, which means they are two to three months ahead of Statistics Netherlands and the Land Registry.