In Spain today there are five main routes that are regularly covered by plane that can be done by train in a margin of two and a half hours, the time limit set by the decree approved this week in France to prohibit certain short flights within the country when there is a rail alternative. According to Adrián Fernández, managing director of the Spanish Railways Foundation (FEE), these air routes are Madrid-Barcelona, ​​Madrid-Valencia, Madrid-Alicante, Madrid-Seville and Madrid-Málaga. As this train expert has calculated, there are currently 560 weekly flights in Spain between these destinations (in one direction or another) that can be replaced by rail in that time frame, with the Madrid-air shuttle being the route that moves the most planes. Barcelona, ​​256 weekly.

The new French regulation, a pioneer in the world in the prohibition of air routes to reduce emissions that cause global warming, has been received in Spain with as much enthusiasm from environmental groups as rejection by the aviation sector. However, defenders and detractors agree that this decree is more symbolic than effective, since changes were introduced during its processing that reduced its ambition to a minimum. The original idea, proposed by the Citizen Climate Convention, sought to put an end to air travel with an alternative train of less than four hours, which was later reduced to two and a half hours. But other requirements were also added that finally left the vast majority of domestic flights from the neighboring country out of the ban. according to the newspaper the worldOf the 200,000 national air journeys per year in France, the ban affects only three air routes—Paris (Orly)-Bordeaux, Paris (Orly)-Lyon and Paris (Orly)-Nantes—with fewer than 5,000 trips per year. “The measure is testimonial, but the important thing is the message sent,” Fernández stresses.

Despite coming up short, organizations such as Ecologistas en Acción have not hesitated to request the approval in Spain of a similar ban, which in this case eliminates air travel with a rail alternative of up to four hours. Environmentalists say that between 2013 and 2019 domestic passenger flights increased by 27% in the country, increasing the emissions associated with these plane trips by 30%, reaching 3.15 million tons of CO₂. For this reason, they have asked, together with 13 other social, union, environmental and youth entities, to include in the Spanish Sustainable Mobility Law a measure to suppress shorter flights, stressing the existence in the country of the highest speed rail network. extensive of the EU. In this sense, they specifically point out the plane journey between Madrid-Barcelona as one of the most polluting in domestic aviation. “The Madrid-Barcelona air bridge is by far the route with the most emissions from peninsular flights, but it has almost ceased to make sense, since it coincides precisely with one of the most developed rail corridors in the country,” says Pablo Muñoz, coordinator of Ecologists in Action Aviation, which highlights that although the high-speed train has long since surpassed the plane on this route, flights still account for 24.2% of journeys.

For his part, Javier Gándara, president of the Airlines Association (ALA), a leading organization in the aviation sector in Spain, considers that the ban on flights in France is “a measure that is more gimmicky than effective” and refuses to replicate a decree like this in the country. “In the event that a similar measure is implemented in Spain, there is a recent study by the College of Aeronautical Engineers that quantifies the reduction in commercial aviation emissions at 0.9%,” says the president of ALA, who argues that they are more the repercussions for travelers than for the environment. “It would have a very big impact on all the passengers who fly in connection through some Spanish airports because unlike France, where high speed does reach airports, in Spain it is not yet the case and there is no multimodal solution. , with which a decision of this type would mean that the majority of connecting passengers would continue flying and issuing, but through hubs located abroad”, says Gándara.

The study of aeronautical engineers is one of the few works carried out in Spain on the environmental impact that this type of measure would have to restrict short flights, since there are no estimates made by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition or the Ministry of Transport. Is about a report by the referee Óscar Castro Álvarez of July 2021, which calculates that the volume of CO₂ corresponding to the emissions of all air connections likely to be replaced by high-speed trains in less than 3 hours represents 0.1% of the total CO₂ emissions generated by the country in 2019, the same percentage that he attributes to emissions from railways with diesel locomotives (more polluting than electric ones) still existing in the national railway network. Likewise, it estimates that the replacement of the planes of the Madrid-Barcena air bridge by trains would mean a reduction of emissions of 136.7 kilotonnes of CO₂ [una cantidad equivalente a retirar de las carreteras cerca de 57.142 coches nuevos, considerando vehículos que emiten 119 gramos por kilómetro y que recorren 20.000 kilómetros al año].

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

The representative of Ecologistas en Acción criticizes the methodology of this report, which he assures is an attempt by aeronautical engineers to discredit this type of restrictions on aviation, and highlights another evaluation carried out on the impact such a measure would have on Germany, which finds a reduction in emissions with a wide margin of difference, between 2.7% and 22%, depending on the ambition of the standard applied. Likewise, Muñoz stresses that to fight against the climate emergency there is no star measure, but that very different actions of this type are required that go in the same direction. “This is a measure within a cocktail with many others, if significant reductions can be achieved with the limitation of short flights, the result depends on ambition. These types of measures are effective if they are ambitious, ”he insists.

The Ministry of Transport does not rule on the appropriateness of this type of restriction on short flights. However, it does stress that “our country, which has one of the most extensive high-speed networks in the world in terms of kilometers of high-speed rail per million inhabitants, has shown that where both alternatives (plane and train) coexist high-speed), the transfer of passengers from the air sector to the rail sector has already taken place naturally. Air traffic has been significantly reduced on these routes, limiting itself mostly to providing a service to those passengers in connection with other international destinations”.

About this transfer of passengers from the plane to the train that is already happening, the managing director of the Spanish Railways Foundation (FEE) also spoke. “The train prevails because door-to-door is the most effective, but there is a certain user profile that is not interested in taking a train in the center of the city and continues to prefer the plane,” says Fernández. “The problem is that this traveler is polluting between 14 and 20 times more than the one who goes by train.”

The ecologists’ proposal to Real Madrid Before the racist insults to the soccer player Vinicius left any other issue regarding the Valencia CF-Real Madrid match last Sunday in the background, the meeting at the Mestalla stadium (Valencia) had an environmental peculiarity: to check how they were going to The players of Florentino Pérez’s team will travel to cover a journey from Madrid to Valencia that can be done by train in less than two hours. Ecologistas en Acción had asked the Madrid club by letter to take advantage of this opportunity to set an example of the need to use less impactful forms of transport than the plane. However, Real Madrid turned a deaf ear to the request. “They didn’t even answer us,” says Pablo Muñoz. Despite this goal against, it is no longer so rare to see sports stars travel by train or bus for environmental reasons. Last April, for example, the Barcelona players traveled by AVE to Madrid to face Getafe.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter