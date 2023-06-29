More than 700,000 houses have an energy label that is so bad that they would no longer be eligible for rental in seven years’ time, according to an analysis by comparison site Independer. This is based on figures from Statistics Netherlands and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency. It is not officially known how energy efficient they are in four out of ten houses.
#million #houses #recognized #energy #guzzlers #green #effort
Donald Trump speaks of his own lie: “It was just showing off”
Home pagepoliticsCreated: Jun 29, 2023 at 8:52 amFrom: Christian SturgeonSplitA sound recording weighs heavily on Donald Trump in the affair...
Leave a Reply